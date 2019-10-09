|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cape Girardeau Central
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Perryville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cape Girardeau Central
|4-2
|0-0
|13/2
|7/1
|Perryville
|13-4
|4-0
|66/11
|21/4
|Cape Girardeau Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
