 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Cape Notre Dame 2, De Smet 0
0 comments

Box: Cape Notre Dame 2, De Smet 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Cape Notre Dame112
De Smet000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Notre Dame4-00-017/43/1
De Smet2-20-07/27/2
Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/51. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.2. Francis Howell (3-1) was idle.3. Francis Howell Central (3-0) was idle.4. Li…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News