Box: Cape Notre Dame 3, John Burroughs 2
12Final
Cape Notre Dame123
John Burroughs022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Notre Dame1-00-03/32/2
John Burroughs0-10-02/23/3
Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats have not been reported.

John BurroughsGA
Peter Farley (#10, MID, Sr.)20

