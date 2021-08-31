 Skip to main content
Box: Cape Notre Dame 5, Perryville 1
Box: Cape Notre Dame 5, Perryville 1

12Final
Perryville011
Cape Notre Dame235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Perryville3-10-023/66/2
Cape Notre Dame2-00-08/23/1
PerryvilleGA
Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)10

Cape Notre Dame
Individual stats have not been reported.

