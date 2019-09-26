Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Marion101
Carbondale437
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marion3-62-217/124/2
Carbondale13-04-078/67/1
MarionGA
Dresden Bell (#19, 5-10, For, Jr.)10

Carbondale
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.