Box: Carlinville 3, Jerseyville 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Jerseyville
|0
|2
|2
|Carlinville
|3
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jerseyville
|4-10
|0-6
|32/2
|68/5
|Carlinville
|13-2
|3-0
|62/4
|12/1
|Jerseyville
|G
|A
|Zack Wargo (#9, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Alexander Hubbell (#12, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Drake Goetten (#6, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Carlinville
|G
|A
|Levi Yudinsky (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kaelen Furness (#22, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|TEAM STATS
|1
|0
|Asher Barbre (#13, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Tyler Summers (#15, F, So.)
|0
|1
