Box: Carlinville 3, Maryville Christian 1
Box: Carlinville 3, Maryville Christian 1

12Final
Maryville Christian101
Carlinville123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Maryville Christian0-10-01/13/3
Carlinville7-00-033/334/4
Maryville Christian
Individual stats have not been reported.

CarlinvilleGA
Levi Yudinsky (#7, M, Sr.)11
Trieton Park (#32, F, Sr.)10

