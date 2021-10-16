Box: Carlinville 3, Raymond Lincolnwood 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Carlinville
|2
|1
|3
|Raymond Lincolnwood
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carlinville
|18-2
|3-0
|86/4
|13/1
|Raymond Lincolnwood
|3-3
|0-0
|7/0
|11/1
|Carlinville
|G
|A
|Trieton Park (#32, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Levi Yudinsky (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Raymond Lincolnwood
|G
|A
|Elijah Aumann
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.