Box: Carlinville 4, Pana 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Pana
|0
|0
|0
|Carlinville
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pana
|1-3
|0-2
|6/2
|4/1
|Carlinville
|17-2
|3-0
|83/21
|12/3
|Carlinville
|G
|A
|Trieton Park (#32, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Paeton Brown (#12, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Asher Barbre (#13, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Brody Harris (#20, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Tyler Summers (#15, F, So.)
|0
|1
|Levi Yudinsky (#7, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
