Box: Carlinville 5, Raymond Lincolnwood 0
Box: Carlinville 5, Raymond Lincolnwood 0

12Final
Raymond Lincolnwood000
Carlinville235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Raymond Lincolnwood2-20-05/18/2
Carlinville15-23-072/1812/3
CarlinvilleGA
Trieton Park (#32, F, Sr.)30
Levi Yudinsky (#7, M, Sr.)11
Paeton Brown (#12, M, So.)11
Brody Harris (#20, M, Jr.)01
Tyler Summers (#15, F, So.)01

