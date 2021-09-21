Box: Carlinville 9, Vandalia 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Vandalia
|0
|0
|0
|Carlinville
|6
|3
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vandalia
|0-3
|0-0
|0/0
|29/10
|Carlinville
|11-2
|3-0
|58/19
|10/3
|Carlinville
|G
|A
|Levi Yudinsky (#7, M, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Trieton Park (#32, F, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Paeton Brown (#12, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Will Meyer (GK, So.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Summers (#15, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Kaelen Furness (#22, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Evan Gahr (#28, D, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Henry Kalaher (#3, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
