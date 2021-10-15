Box: CBC 2, Nixa 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Nixa
|0
|0
|0
|CBC
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nixa
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|2/2
|CBC
|13-3
|0-2
|40/40
|19/19
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Box: Mascoutah 2, Civic Memorial 0
|CBC
|G
|A
|Dominic Bartoni (#9, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Nate Tebeau (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Sam Villa (#16, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Luke Matschiner (#8, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.