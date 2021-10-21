Box: CBC 2, Vianney 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Vianney
|0
|0
|0
|CBC
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|8-9
|1-3
|28/1
|27/1
|CBC
|15-3
|1-2
|44/2
|20/1
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
|CBC
|G
|A
|Liam Jacober (#2, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Luca Bartoni (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dillon Byrkit (#11, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Landon Hartsell (#6, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.