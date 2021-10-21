 Skip to main content
Box: CBC 2, Vianney 0
Box: CBC 2, Vianney 0

12Final
Vianney000
CBC112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney8-91-328/127/1
CBC15-31-244/220/1
CBCGA
Liam Jacober (#2, D, Sr.)10
Luca Bartoni (#10, M, Sr.)10
Dillon Byrkit (#11, M, Sr.)01
Landon Hartsell (#6, M, Sr.)01

