Box: CBC 3, Kirkwood 2

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Kirkwood
|0
|2
|0
|2
|CBC
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|5-3
|2-0
|13/2
|9/1
|CBC
|10-1
|0-0
|29/4
|10/1
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|CBC
|G
|A
|Dillon Byrkit (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dominic Bartoni (#9, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Luke Matschiner (#8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Liam Jacober (#2, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Sean Stenger (#1, G, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Kaden Smith (#13, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.