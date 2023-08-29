Box: CBC 3, Ladue 0 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Aug 29, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12FinalCBC213Ladue000OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgCBC1-00-03/30/0Ladue2-20-09/99/9 People are also reading… Teen charged as an adult in Lincoln County crash that killed 3 students Southeast Missouri family files lawsuit over Tyson plant closure ‘Not how I wanted to go out’: Can Adam Wainwright’s quest for 200 revive fuming Cardinals? How the Cardinals’ Andrew Knizner relaunched his swing with Wiffle Ball, ‘Nanny Two-Step’ Baileys’ Range to close in downtown St. Louis at the end of the month Missouri governor blasts St. Louis mayor’s proposed gun ban Downtown St. Louis hotel with World’s Fair mural is set for renovation and rebranding Intentionally caused explosion killed Wagner chief Prigozhin, US officials say; Putin breaks silence Longtime St. Louis University High teacher retires after thousands of driving lessons 5 high school boys soccer players to watch this fall Cancer battle behind him, former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa pitches in on White Sox rebuild Hochman: Owning the Cardinals, Aaron Nola hopefully got attention of Cardinals owners Police officer shot in Troy, Mo.; suspect found dead after search The top high school football teams in the St. Louis area The first 2024 Republican presidential debate is in the books. Here's what happened CBCIndividual stats have not been reported. 0 Comments Tags 08-29-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Top 10 schedule, results schools - 8/25 Top 10 schedule, results schools - 8/28 Box: Kirkwood 2, Rochester 0 12FinalKirkwood022Rochester000 Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 1, Mehlville 0 12FinalMehlville000Liberty (Wentzville)011 Box: Springfield, Illinois 1, Althoff 0 12FinalSpringfield, Illinois011Althoff000