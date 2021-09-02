 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: CBC 3, Lindbergh 1
0 comments

Box: CBC 3, Lindbergh 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Lindbergh011
CBC213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh1-10-03/23/2
CBC1-00-03/21/0
Lindbergh
Individual stats have not been reported.

CBCGA
Luke Matschiner (Sr.)20
Kaden Smith (Sr.)10
Dillon Byrkit (Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News