Box: CBC 3, Oakville 0

|1
|2
|Final
|CBC
|1
|2
|3
|Oakville
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|CBC
|1-4
|0-0
|4/1
|11/2
|Oakville
|5-5
|2-3
|11/2
|16/3
|CBC
|G
|A
|Connor Canavan (#15, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Andrew Muth (#17, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Mayo (#12, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Alex Peters (#4, B, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Peter Dunphy (#23, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Luke Matschiner (#25, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Dillon Byrkit (#13, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Kaden Smith (#7, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
