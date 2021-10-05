Box: CBC 3, St. Dominic 1

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Dominic
|1
|0
|1
|CBC
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|11-2
|5-0
|42/3
|6/0
|CBC
|12-1
|0-0
|36/2
|11/1
|St. Dominic
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|CBC
|G
|A
|Kaden Smith (#13, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Dillon Byrkit (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dominic Bartoni (#9, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Luca Bartoni (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Dillon James (#12, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
