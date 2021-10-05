 Skip to main content
Box: CBC 3, St. Dominic 1
12Final
St. Dominic101
CBC123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic11-25-042/36/0
CBC12-10-036/211/1
St. Dominic
Individual stats have not been reported.

CBCGA
Kaden Smith (#13, M, Sr.)11
Dillon Byrkit (#11, M, Sr.)10
Dominic Bartoni (#9, F, So.)10
Luca Bartoni (#10, M, Sr.)01
Dillon James (#12, D, Sr.)01

