|1
|Final
|CBC
|1
|1
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|CBC
|8-8
|0-2
|20/1
|24/1
|Francis Howell North
|2-10
|1-3
|8/0
|35/2
|CBC
|G
|A
|Luca Bartoni (#10, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Kaden Smith (#14, F, So.)
|0
|1
|1
|Final
|CBC
|1
|1
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|CBC
|8-8
|0-2
|20/1
|24/1
|Francis Howell North
|2-10
|1-3
|8/0
|35/2
|CBC
|G
|A
|Luca Bartoni (#10, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Kaden Smith (#14, F, So.)
|0
|1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.