|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Dominic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|CBC
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|2/2
|CBC
|3-0
|0-0
|5/5
|1/1
|St. Dominic
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|CBC
|Individual stats have not been reported.
