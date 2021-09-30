Box: Chaminade 1, Mehlville 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|0
|Chaminade
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|6-1
|1-0
|23/3
|5/1
|Chaminade
|6-3
|1-1
|17/2
|9/1
-
Boys soccer notebook: High-flying Wesclin hopes this is the year for postseason magic
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come
-
Ladue gets two early goals, clamps down defensively to beat Fort Zumwalt West
|Chaminade
|G
|A
|Basile Graham (#14, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Lucas Higgins (#24, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.