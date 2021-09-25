Box: Chaminade 1, Vianney 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Vianney
|0
|0
|0
|Chaminade
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|4-5
|0-1
|16/1
|15/1
|Chaminade
|5-2
|1-1
|16/1
|8/1
|Chaminade
|G
|A
|Jack Olwig (#19, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jackson Allen (#21, Sr.)
|0
|1
