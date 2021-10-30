Box: Chaminade 2, Hazelwood West 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|0
|0
|0
|Chaminade
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|6-17
|3-4
|48/2
|65/3
|Chaminade
|17-4
|3-1
|45/2
|14/1
-
Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Althoff advances into first state final
-
Fort Zumwalt South, MICDS shooting for repeat state championships in boys soccer
-
Althoff takes aim on winning first boys soccer state title
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
|Chaminade
|G
|A
|Ted McNulty (#20, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Jack Winter (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Conner Fulton (#6, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.