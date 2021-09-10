Box: Chaminade 2, Palatine Fremd 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Palatine Fremd
|0
|0
|0
|Chaminade
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Palatine Fremd
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|2/2
|Chaminade
|2-1
|0-0
|7/7
|2/2
-
Area boys soccer rankings, Week 2
-
Grabowski pours in a pair as Francis Howell North hands North Point first loss
-
Boys soccer notebook: Desloge doubles up Saturday to help John Burroughs win soccer, football games
-
Collinsville battles past O'Fallon on penalty kicks for conference victory
-
Top 10 schedule, results
|Chaminade
|G
|A
|Ted McNulty (#20, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Basile Graham (#14, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Will Caspari (#8, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Lucas Higgins (#24, Jr.)
|0
|1
