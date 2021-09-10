 Skip to main content
Box: Chaminade 2, Palatine Fremd 0
Box: Chaminade 2, Palatine Fremd 0

12Final
Palatine Fremd000
Chaminade022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Palatine Fremd0-10-00/02/2
Chaminade2-10-07/72/2
ChaminadeGA
Ted McNulty (#20, Sr.)10
Basile Graham (#14, Jr.)10
Will Caspari (#8, Sr.)01
Lucas Higgins (#24, Jr.)01

