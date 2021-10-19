 Skip to main content
Box: Chaminade 2, St. Mary's 0
Box: Chaminade 2, St. Mary's 0

12Final
St. Mary's000
Chaminade112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's6-121-315/135/2
Chaminade12-42-133/213/1
ChaminadeGA
Jack Olwig (#19, Sr.)10
Will Caspari (#8, Sr.)10
Jackson Allen (#21, Sr.)01

