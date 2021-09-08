 Skip to main content
Box: Chaminade 3, Parkway Central 1
12Final
Parkway Central011
Chaminade213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central0-20-01/09/3
Chaminade1-10-05/22/1
Parkway Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

ChaminadeGA
Jack Winter (#11, Sr.)20
Jack Olwig (#19, Sr.)10
Jackson Allen (#21, Sr.)02
Giovanni Gabriele (#25, Jr.)01

