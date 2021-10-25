Box: Chaminade 3, St. Dominic 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Chaminade
|1
|2
|3
|St. Dominic
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Chaminade
|16-4
|3-1
|43/2
|14/1
|St. Dominic
|13-5
|5-0
|53/2
|23/1
|Chaminade
|G
|A
|Max Skorubskiy (#22, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Johnny Schlattman (#9, Jr.)
|1
|0
|John Stadnyk (#17, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Olwig (#19, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Mikey Ganninger (#10, So.)
|0
|1
