Box: Chaminade 4, Francis Howell Central 2
12Final
Chaminade134
Francis Howell Central112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chaminade1-00-04/42/2
Francis Howell Central8-24-129/2915/15
ChaminadeGA
Cole Ross (Sr.)11
Sean Green (Sr.)11
Josh Stahle (#15, Sr.)10
Lucas Higgins (So.)10
Mikey Lay (#18)01

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

