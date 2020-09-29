Box: Chaminade 4, Francis Howell Central 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Chaminade
|1
|3
|4
|Francis Howell Central
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Chaminade
|1-0
|0-0
|4/4
|2/2
|Francis Howell Central
|8-2
|4-1
|29/29
|15/15
|Chaminade
|G
|A
|Cole Ross (Sr.)
|1
|1
|Sean Green (Sr.)
|1
|1
|Josh Stahle (#15, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Lucas Higgins (So.)
|1
|0
|Mikey Lay (#18)
|0
|1
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
