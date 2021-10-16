Box: Chaminade 4, Nixa 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Nixa
|0
|0
|0
|Chaminade
|1
|3
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nixa
|0-2
|0-0
|0/0
|6/3
|Chaminade
|11-4
|2-1
|31/16
|13/6
|Chaminade
|G
|A
|Giovanni Gabriele (#25, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Ted McNulty (#20, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Max Skorubskiy (#22, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Winter (#11, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Andrew Lane (#4, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Johnny Schlattman (#9, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Conner Fulton (#6, Sr.)
|0
|1
