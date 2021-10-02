 Skip to main content
Box: Chaminade 4, Parkway South 0
Box: Chaminade 4, Parkway South 0

12Final
Chaminade044
Parkway South000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chaminade8-31-124/29/1
Parkway South5-60-017/127/2
ChaminadeGA
Jack Olwig (#19, Sr.)20
Max Skorubskiy (#22, Sr.)11
James Bowman (#12, Fr.)10
Johnny Schlattman (#9, Jr.)01
Jack Winter (#11, Sr.)01
Mikey Anthon (#13, Sr.)01

