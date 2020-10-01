Box: Chaminade 4, Parkway South 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Parkway South
|1
|0
|1
|Chaminade
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|4/4
|Chaminade
|2-1
|0-0
|9/9
|6/6
|Parkway South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Chaminade
|G
|A
|Giovanni Gabriel
|2
|0
|Cole Ross (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Winter (Jr.)
|1
|0
|Mikey Lay (#2)
|0
|1
|Joe Hipskind (Sr.)
|0
|1
|Sean Green (#6, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.