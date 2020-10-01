 Skip to main content
Box: Chaminade 4, Parkway South 1
12Final
Parkway South101
Chaminade224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South0-10-01/14/4
Chaminade2-10-09/96/6
Parkway South
Individual stats have not been reported.

ChaminadeGA
Giovanni Gabriel20
Cole Ross (#11, Sr.)10
Jack Winter (Jr.)10
Mikey Lay (#2)01
Joe Hipskind (Sr.)01
Sean Green (#6, Sr.)01

