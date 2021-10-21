 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Chaminade 4, Priory 0
0 comments

Box: Chaminade 4, Priory 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Priory000
Chaminade134
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory7-102-238/234/2
Chaminade14-42-139/214/1
ChaminadeGA
Ted McNulty (#20, Sr.)20
Johnny Schlattman (#9, Jr.)10
Charlie Berry (#23, So.)10
Conner Fulton (#6, Sr.)01
Jack Olwig (#19, Sr.)01
Jackson Allen (#21, Sr.)01
James Bowman (#12, Fr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News