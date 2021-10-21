Box: Chaminade 4, Priory 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Priory
|0
|0
|0
|Chaminade
|1
|3
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|7-10
|2-2
|38/2
|34/2
|Chaminade
|14-4
|2-1
|39/2
|14/1
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
|Chaminade
|G
|A
|Ted McNulty (#20, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Johnny Schlattman (#9, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Charlie Berry (#23, So.)
|1
|0
|Conner Fulton (#6, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jack Olwig (#19, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jackson Allen (#21, Sr.)
|0
|1
|James Bowman (#12, Fr.)
|0
|1
