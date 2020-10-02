Box: Chaminade 5, Whitfield 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Whitfield
|0
|1
|1
|Chaminade
|2
|3
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|0-2
|0-0
|3/2
|8/4
|Chaminade
|3-1
|0-0
|14/7
|7/4
|Whitfield
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Chaminade
|G
|A
|Joe Hipskind (Sr.)
|1
|0
|Lucas Higgins (#24, So.)
|1
|0
|Giovanni Gabriele (So.)
|1
|0
|Johnny Schlattman (So.)
|1
|0
|Conor Fulton (#20, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Olwig (#19, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Jack Winter (Jr.)
|0
|1
|Sean Green (#6, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Mikey Lay (#2, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.