Box: Chatham Glenwood 3, Collinsville 2
Box: Chatham Glenwood 3, Collinsville 2

12Final
Chatham Glenwood123
Collinsville202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chatham Glenwood1-10-03/24/2
Collinsville1-10-04/24/2
Chatham Glenwood
Individual stats have not been reported.

CollinsvilleGA
Aidan Hensler (#17, D, Sr.)10
Adam Reiniger (#4, M, So.)10
Trey Peterson (#3, D, So.)01

