Box: Civic Memorial 1, Jacksonville, Illinois 0
Box: Civic Memorial 1, Jacksonville, Illinois 0

12Final
Civic Memorial011
Jacksonville, Illinois000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial5-00-029/62/0
Jacksonville, Illinois0-20-00/05/1
Civic MemorialGA
Lucas Ambrose (#10, M, Sr.)10
Bryce Davis (#35, F, Jr.)01

