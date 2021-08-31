 Skip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 10, Metro-East Lutheran 1
Box: Civic Memorial 10, Metro-East Lutheran 1

12Final
Civic Memorial7310
Metro-East Lutheran011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial4-00-028/72/0
Metro-East Lutheran0-30-02/026/6
Civic MemorialGA
Bryce Davis (#35, F, Jr.)30
Justin Banovz (#31, M, Fr.)21
Camden Neal (#8, M, Fr.)20
Lucas Ambrose (#10, M, Sr.)11
Parker Scottberg (#11, M, Sr.)03
Caleb Butler (#34, M, Jr.)02
Josh Teems (#1, M, So.)10
Ethan Miller (#27, F, Jr.)10
Robbie Kitzmiller (#16, F, Sr.)01
Noah Huth (#18, M, Jr.)01
Jacob Liefer (#25, F, So.)01
Trent Heflin (#4, M, Fr.)01

Metro-East Lutheran
Individual stats have not been reported.

