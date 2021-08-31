Box: Civic Memorial 10, Metro-East Lutheran 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|7
|3
|10
|Metro-East Lutheran
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|4-0
|0-0
|28/7
|2/0
|Metro-East Lutheran
|0-3
|0-0
|2/0
|26/6
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Justin Banovz (#31, M, Fr.)
|2
|1
|Camden Neal (#8, M, Fr.)
|2
|0
|Lucas Ambrose (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Parker Scottberg (#11, M, Sr.)
|0
|3
|Caleb Butler (#34, M, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Josh Teems (#1, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Miller (#27, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Robbie Kitzmiller (#16, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Noah Huth (#18, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Jacob Liefer (#25, F, So.)
|0
|1
|Trent Heflin (#4, M, Fr.)
|0
|1