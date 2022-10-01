Box: Civic Memorial 11, Breese Central 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Breese Central
|0
|0
|1
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|11
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|5-10
|3-2
|43/3
|57/4
|Civic Memorial
|17-4
|4-3
|110/7
|20/1
People are also reading…
|Breese Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)
|4
|0
|Josh Teems (#1, M, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)
|1
|3
|Nick Fiorino (#12, M, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Noah Huth (#18, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Justin Banovz (#31, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Chase Cameron (#29, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Caleb Butler (#34, F, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Tyler Wilson (#5, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Trent Heflin (#4, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)
|0
|1