 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Civic Memorial 11, Breese Central 1

  • 0
12Final
Breese Central001
Civic Memorial0011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central5-103-243/357/4
Civic Memorial17-44-3110/720/1

People are also reading…

Breese Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

Civic MemorialGA
Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)40
Josh Teems (#1, M, Jr.)30
Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)13
Nick Fiorino (#12, M, Sr.)12
Noah Huth (#18, M, Sr.)02
Justin Banovz (#31, M, So.)10
Chase Cameron (#29, M, Fr.)10
Caleb Butler (#34, F, Sr.)02
Tyler Wilson (#5, M, So.)01
Trent Heflin (#4, M, So.)01
Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)01

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (10-1-2)32. Collinsville (11-2-1)13. Ladue (9-3)24. Belle…

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Collinsville (9-1-1)22. Ladue (8-3)13. Webster Groves (8-1-2)74. Bellevi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News