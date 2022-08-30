 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Civic Memorial 11, Metro-East Lutheran 2

  • 0
12Final
Metro-East Lutheran002
Civic Memorial0011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro-East Lutheran0-40-07/244/11
Civic Memorial5-00-026/64/1

People are also reading…

Metro-East Lutheran
Individual stats have not been reported.

Civic MemorialGA
Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)31
Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)15
AJ Garrett (#16, D, Fr.)11
Talan Miller (#28, M, Fr.)11
Caleb Butler (#34, F, Sr.)10
Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)10
Noah Huth (#18, M, Sr.)10
Trent Heflin (#4, M, So.)10
Justin Banovz (#31, M, So.)10
Camden Neal (#8, M, So.)02
Ethan Miller (#27, M, Sr.)01

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area boys soccer rankings, preseason

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/22/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)NR2. Collinsville (0-0)NR3. Ladue (0-0)NR4. Cham…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News