Box: Civic Memorial 11, Metro-East Lutheran 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Metro-East Lutheran
|0
|0
|2
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|11
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro-East Lutheran
|0-4
|0-0
|7/2
|44/11
|Civic Memorial
|5-0
|0-0
|26/6
|4/1
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)
|1
|5
|AJ Garrett (#16, D, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Talan Miller (#28, M, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Caleb Butler (#34, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Noah Huth (#18, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Trent Heflin (#4, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Justin Banovz (#31, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Camden Neal (#8, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Ethan Miller (#27, M, Sr.)
|0
|1