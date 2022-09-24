 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 12, Litchfield 1

12Final
Civic Memorial11112
Litchfield011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial14-34-386/515/1
Litchfield3-41-116/132/2

Civic MemorialGA
Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)41
Nick Fiorino (#12, M, Sr.)20
Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)04
Ryan Halley (G, Sr.)11
Tyler Wilson (#5, M, So.)11
Talan Miller (#28, M, Fr.)11
Caleb Butler (#34, F, Sr.)02
Noah Huth (#18, M, Sr.)10
Ethan Miller (#27, M, Sr.)10
Mason Bryant (#23, M, Fr.)10
Josh Teems (#1, M, Jr.)01
Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)01
Trent Heflin (#4, M, So.)01
Kale McMichael (#15, M, Fr.)01

Litchfield
Individual stats have not been reported.

