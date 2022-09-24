Box: Civic Memorial 12, Litchfield 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|11
|1
|12
|Litchfield
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|14-3
|4-3
|86/5
|15/1
|Litchfield
|3-4
|1-1
|16/1
|32/2
People are also reading…
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|Nick Fiorino (#12, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)
|0
|4
|Ryan Halley (G, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Tyler Wilson (#5, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Talan Miller (#28, M, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Caleb Butler (#34, F, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Noah Huth (#18, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Miller (#27, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Mason Bryant (#23, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Josh Teems (#1, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Trent Heflin (#4, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Kale McMichael (#15, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Litchfield
|Individual stats have not been reported.