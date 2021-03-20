 Skip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 2, Highland 0
Box: Civic Memorial 2, Highland 0

12Final
Highland000
Civic Memorial112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland1-20-24/16/2
Civic Memorial5-02-026/90/0
Civic MemorialGA
Robbie Kitzmiller (Jr.)20
Lucas Ambrose (Jr.)01
Brayden Zyung (So.)01

