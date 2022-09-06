 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 5, Waterloo 2

12Final
Civic Memorial325
Waterloo022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial7-11-135/48/1
Waterloo3-40-119/216/2

Civic MemorialGA
Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)21
Tyler Wilson (#5, M, So.)11
Nick Fiorino (#12, M, Sr.)10
Ethan Miller (#27, M, Sr.)10
Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)02
Camden Neal (#8, M, So.)01

WaterlooGA
Grant Eugea (#12, Jr.)10
Ethan Gardner (#19, Jr.)10
Henry Huels (#18, Sr.)01

