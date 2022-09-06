Box: Civic Memorial 5, Waterloo 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|3
|2
|5
|Waterloo
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|7-1
|1-1
|35/4
|8/1
|Waterloo
|3-4
|0-1
|19/2
|16/2
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Tyler Wilson (#5, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Nick Fiorino (#12, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Miller (#27, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Camden Neal (#8, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Waterloo
|G
|A
|Grant Eugea (#12, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Gardner (#19, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Henry Huels (#18, Sr.)
|0
|1