Box: Civic Memorial 6, Waterloo 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|5
|1
|6
|Waterloo
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|11-2
|4-2
|63/5
|13/1
|Waterloo
|5-5
|2-3
|16/1
|22/2
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Jr.)
|3
|2
|Robbie Kitzmiller (#16, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Parker Scottberg (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Nick Fiorino (#12, D, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Josh Teems (#1, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Waterloo
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.