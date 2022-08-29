Box: Civic Memorial 7, Breese Central 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Breese Central
|0
|1
|1
|Civic Memorial
|4
|3
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|0-3
|0-0
|3/1
|14/5
|Civic Memorial
|4-0
|0-0
|16/5
|1/0
|Breese Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)
|5
|0
|Ethan Skiff (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nick Fiorino (#12, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Noah Huth (#18, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Tyler Mills (#21, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Caleb Butler (#34, F, Sr.)
|0
|1