Box: Civic Memorial 7, Breese Central 1

12Final
Breese Central011
Civic Memorial437
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central0-30-03/114/5
Civic Memorial4-00-016/51/0

Breese Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

Civic MemorialGA
Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)50
Ethan Skiff (#10, M, Sr.)10
Nick Fiorino (#12, M, Sr.)01
Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)01
Noah Huth (#18, M, Sr.)01
Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)01
Tyler Mills (#21, D, So.)01
Caleb Butler (#34, F, Sr.)01

