 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Civic Memorial 7, Jerseyville 2
0 comments

Box: Civic Memorial 7, Jerseyville 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Civic Memorial527
Jerseyville022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial9-03-050/64/0
Jerseyville3-50-323/332/4
Civic Memorial
Individual stats have not been reported.

JerseyvilleGA
Drake Goetten (#6, M, Jr.)10
Peyton Burch (#3, M, So.)10
Evan Lacy (#2, M, So.)01
Keegan Griffith (#15, M, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals' Yadier Molina torments Mets like it’s 2006 all over again​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/101. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/121. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News