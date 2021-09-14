Box: Civic Memorial 7, Jerseyville 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|5
|2
|7
|Jerseyville
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|9-0
|3-0
|50/6
|4/0
|Jerseyville
|3-5
|0-3
|23/3
|32/4
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Jerseyville
|G
|A
|Drake Goetten (#6, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Peyton Burch (#3, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Evan Lacy (#2, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Keegan Griffith (#15, M, So.)
|0
|1
