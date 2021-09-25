Box: Civic Memorial 7, Litchfield 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Litchfield
|0
|0
|0
|Civic Memorial
|5
|2
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Litchfield
|1-6
|1-1
|5/1
|36/5
|Civic Memorial
|12-2
|4-2
|70/10
|13/2
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Robbie Kitzmiller (#16, F, Sr.)
|3
|3
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Nick Fiorino (#12, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Josh Teems (#1, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Joey Aiello (#13, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
