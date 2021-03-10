Box: Civic Memorial 7, Roxana 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|4
|3
|7
|Roxana
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|1-0
|0-0
|7/7
|0/0
|Roxana
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|7/7
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Bryce Davis (So.)
|4
|1
|Brayden Zyung (So.)
|1
|1
|Kameron Tharp (Jr.)
|1
|1
|Robbie Kitzmiller (Jr.)
|1
|0
|Lucas Ambrose (Jr.)
|0
|1
|Zach Depping (#11, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ian Heflin (Sr.)
|0
|1
|Bryce Griffin (Fr.)
|0
|1
