 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Civic Memorial 7, Roxana 0
0 comments

Box: Civic Memorial 7, Roxana 0

  • 0
12Final
Civic Memorial437
Roxana000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial1-00-07/70/0
Roxana0-10-00/07/7
Civic MemorialGA
Bryce Davis (So.)41
Brayden Zyung (So.)11
Kameron Tharp (Jr.)11
Robbie Kitzmiller (Jr.)10
Lucas Ambrose (Jr.)01
Zach Depping (#11, Sr.)01
Ian Heflin (Sr.)01
Bryce Griffin (Fr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports