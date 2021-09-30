Box: Civic Memorial 8, Freeburg 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Freeburg
|1
|0
|1
|Civic Memorial
|5
|3
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|9-9
|3-2
|44/2
|41/2
|Civic Memorial
|14-2
|4-2
|86/5
|14/1
|Freeburg
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Parker Scottberg (#11, M, Sr.)
|4
|2
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|Aslan Henderson (#7, D, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Justin Banovz (#31, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Nick Fiorino (#12, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Kameron Tharp (#15, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
