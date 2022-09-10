 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 8, Hillsboro, Illinois 1

12Final
Civic Memorial628
Hillsboro, Illinois011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial9-12-149/59/1
Hillsboro, Illinois3-20-024/214/1

Civic MemorialGA
Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)31
Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)20
Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)11
Camden Neal (#8, M, So.)11
Tyler Wilson (#5, M, So.)10
AJ Garrett (#16, D, Fr.)02
Caleb Butler (#34, F, Sr.)01
Ryan Halley (G, Sr.)01
Trent Heflin (#4, M, So.)01

Hillsboro, Illinois
Individual stats have not been reported.

