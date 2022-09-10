Box: Civic Memorial 8, Hillsboro, Illinois 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|6
|2
|8
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|9-1
|2-1
|49/5
|9/1
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|3-2
|0-0
|24/2
|14/1
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Camden Neal (#8, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Tyler Wilson (#5, M, So.)
|1
|0
|AJ Garrett (#16, D, Fr.)
|0
|2
|Caleb Butler (#34, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Ryan Halley (G, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Trent Heflin (#4, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Hillsboro, Illinois
|Individual stats have not been reported.