Box: Civic Memorial 8, Wood River 0

|1
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|8
|8
|Wood River
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|13-2
|4-2
|78/5
|13/1
|Wood River
|4-7
|0-3
|24/2
|58/4
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Parker Scottberg (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|3
|Nick Fiorino (#12, D, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Justin Banovz (#31, M, Fr.)
|2
|0
|Bryce Davis (#35, F, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Josh Teems (#1, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Joey Aiello (#13, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Trent Heflin (#4, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Noah Huth (#18, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Ethan Miller (#27, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Camden Neal (#8, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
