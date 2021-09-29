 Skip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 8, Wood River 0
Box: Civic Memorial 8, Wood River 0

1Final
Civic Memorial88
Wood River00
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Civic Memorial13-24-278/513/1
Wood River4-70-324/258/4
Civic MemorialGA
Parker Scottberg (#11, M, Sr.)13
Nick Fiorino (#12, D, Jr.)20
Justin Banovz (#31, M, Fr.)20
Bryce Davis (#35, F, Jr.)02
Josh Teems (#1, M, So.)10
Joey Aiello (#13, D, Jr.)10
Trent Heflin (#4, M, Fr.)10
Noah Huth (#18, M, Jr.)01
Ethan Miller (#27, F, Jr.)01
Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Jr.)01
Camden Neal (#8, M, Fr.)01

