Box: Civic Memorial 8, Wood River 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Wood River
|1
|0
|1
|Civic Memorial
|6
|2
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wood River
|3-13
|0-2
|25/2
|48/3
|Civic Memorial
|16-3
|4-3
|98/6
|17/1
|Wood River
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Civic Memorial
|G
|A
|Talan Miller (#28, M, Fr.)
|3
|1
|Ethan Miller (#27, M, Sr.)
|0
|4
|Josh Teems (#1, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Noah Huth (#18, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Camden Neal (#8, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Justin Banovz (#31, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)
|0
|2