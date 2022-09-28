 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Civic Memorial 8, Wood River 1

12Final
Wood River101
Civic Memorial628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wood River3-130-225/248/3
Civic Memorial16-34-398/617/1

Wood River
Individual stats have not been reported.

Civic MemorialGA
Talan Miller (#28, M, Fr.)31
Ethan Miller (#27, M, Sr.)04
Josh Teems (#1, M, Jr.)11
Noah Huth (#18, M, Sr.)11
Joey Aiello (#13, D, Sr.)10
Camden Neal (#8, M, So.)10
Justin Banovz (#31, M, So.)10
Brayden Zyung (#14, M, Sr.)02

